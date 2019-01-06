TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls has a new claim to fame: good cardiac health.
In Fitbit’s “2018 Year in Review,” released in mid-December, Twin Falls ranks third among United States cities for the lowest resting heart rate. Fitbit makes smartwatches and fitness trackers.
Dr. Ryan Melvin, a family medicine physician at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, said he’s “pleasantly surprised” that Twin Falls made the list.
“Having a low resting heart rate generally means an individual is more fit than someone with a higher resting heart rate,” he said.
But a minority of patients may have a low resting heart rate, but also heart problems and associated symptoms like dizziness, Melvin said. Medical providers would then worry, he said, that the patient may have an arrhythmia or conduction problem with their heart.
There’s quite a bit of evidence showing having a resting heart rate around 60 or below is ideal, Melvin said, adding there’s better protection against issues such as heart attacks.
If your resting heart rate is greater than 80, he said, you may want to talk with your doctor about trying to lower it.
Fitbit’s rankings are based on user data from Jan. 1 through Nov. 15, 2018, and includes categories such as the countries worldwide where Fitbit users logged the most steps and got the most sleep.
For lowest U.S. resting heart rate, Bend, Ore., ranks No. 1, followed by the Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, Calif., area in second. The ranking is based on average heart rate data when Fitbit users are inactive.
Melvin said it would be nice to have more specific information about how Twin Falls ranks for low resting heart rate based on the age of Fitbit users.
Melvin said he has noticed more of his patients using a heart rate monitoring device over the past year — particularly those between 18 and 65 years old.
Melvin is also starting to see younger children wearing fitness trackers too, and he advocates for that — especially among his pediatric patients who are battling obesity.
Patients are usually attracted to fitness trackers in order to log their activity, Melvin said.
“It’s kind of fun to see if you can meet your goal every day,” he said, and to compete against friends or other people. He said he doesn’t think a lot of people get them specifically to track their heart rate.
Fitbit’s rankings are just a list and the company doesn’t provide any analysis. But one possible theory behind Twin Falls’ low resting heart rate could be an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities here in south-central Idaho, including rock climbing, skiing and snowboarding, kayaking and mountain biking.
Also, as Twin Falls’ population grows, the number of gyms and other fitness facilities is expanding.
