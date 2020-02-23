New charter commission director stresses communication amid controversy

BOISE — Communication is key to helping the Idaho Public Charter School Commission mend fences after months of controversy, according to Jenn Thompson, the commission’s new director.

Better communication with educators. Better communication between the commissioners. Better communication with staff.

“There’s very little we can’t resolve if we are talking and listening to each other,” said Thompson, who recently replaced Tamara Baysinger amid tension between the commission and some schools it oversees.

Some changes are already underway, Thompson stressed, but implementation can be a balancing act between working with schools and maintaining high standards for Idaho’s fast-growing public charter sector.

Turmoil amid turnover

Thompson’s promotion comes at a tense time for a commission that works under the State Board of Education to oversee nearly three-fourths of Idaho’s 68 public charter schools.

Last summer, leaked audio from a closed-door commission meeting captured candid complaints from commissioners and staff about several low-performing charters. Discussion revolved around financial “malpractice,” leadership issues in Blackfoot and Jerome and the prospect of shutting some schools down.