New building coming to Twin Falls fairgrounds

FILER — It didn’t take long to tear down the 60-year-old produce, flower and art building, along with the photography building at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

With the help of an excavator, the demolition took just a day, said John Pitz, fair manager.

In its place will be an 11,000-square-foot brick building that will house all four departments.

Plans for a new building have been in the works for a few years, Pitz said, and a substantial donation from a woman's estate gave the $750,000 project “a good start.”

The woman regularly entered the produce and flower categories at the fair.

While acknowledging some people have expressed a love for the old buildings, Pitz said they lacked insulation, heating and air conditioning, and the foundations were cracking.

“It would cost more money to bring them up to code,” he said.

The more modern building will include the benefits of HVAC, making the annual event more comfortable for fairgoers.

“They want creature comforts even when they come to the fair,” he said, remembering that at times, temperatures at last year’s fair hit 100 degrees.

In addition to being used each fall for the fair, the building, once completed, will be rented for other events. It will be large enough to seat 500 people, he said.

Having another venue was important, Pitz said, because the merchants building is seeing an increasing number of bookings. It’s booked through November.

By next year's fair, set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, the building is expected to be complete enough for exhibits to be displayed, although some interior finish work will need to be completed afterward, Pitz said.

In addition to the donation, the building is being paid for with funds from the fair, Twin Falls County Fair Foundation and county, he said.