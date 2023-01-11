 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New building coming to Twin Falls fairgrounds

  • 0
  • Eric Goodell

Two buildings have been demolished at the Twin Falls Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. In its place will be a 11,000 square foot red brick building to house the flower, produce, art and photography enteries.

FILER — It didn’t take long to tear down the 60-year-old produce, flower and art building, along with the photography building at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

With the help of an excavator, the demolition took just a day, said John Pitz, fair manager.

In its place will be an 11,000-square-foot brick building that will house all four departments.

Twin Falls County Fair building

Twin Falls County Fair Manager John Pitz stands by artist renderings of a new building coming to the fairgrounds.

Plans for a new building have been in the works for a few years, Pitz said, and a substantial donation from a woman's estate gave the $750,000 project “a good start.”

The woman regularly entered the produce and flower categories at the fair.

While acknowledging some people have expressed a love for the old buildings, Pitz said they lacked insulation, heating and air conditioning, and the foundations were cracking.

People are also reading…

“It would cost more money to bring them up to code,” he said.

The more modern building will include the benefits of HVAC, making the annual event more comfortable for fairgoers.

Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Building

An artist's rendering of the new building that will soon be constructed at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

“They want creature comforts even when they come to the fair,” he said, remembering that at times, temperatures at last year’s fair hit 100 degrees.

In addition to being used each fall for the fair, the building, once completed, will be rented for other events. It will be large enough to seat 500 people, he said.

Having another venue was important, Pitz said, because the merchants building is seeing an increasing number of bookings. It’s booked through November.

Twin Falls County Fair numbers jump 18%

By next year's fair, set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, the building is expected to be complete enough for exhibits to be displayed, although some interior finish work will need to be completed afterward, Pitz said.

In addition to the donation, the building is being paid for with funds from the fair, Twin Falls County Fair Foundation and county, he said.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News