New bridge next to Perrine pitched as third crossing

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Department of Transportation has added a new option to the slate of locations being considered for a third crossing of the Snake River Canyon. It’s taken some people by surprise.

An option that had not yet been considered would be a second bridge near the Perrine Bridge. Idaho Department of Transportation District 4 Engineer Jess Barrus told the Twin Falls City Council about this recent addition during a presentation on Monday night.

In 2020 an Origin-Destination study was prepared, also by Horrocks Engineering. Based on where people are coming from and where they are going to, the study suggests that a third crossing in close proximity to Perrine Bridge will have the biggest improvement on future congestion on city streets.

“The closer you get to Perrine Bridge, the more positive effect you had on traffic flow, and the ease that it would apply to Blue Lakes,” Barrus said.

Earlier speculation about putting a crossing out on 93 west of town where a straight shot north across the canyon to Golf Course Road in Jerome County would have a span of close to 5,000 feet, the bridge alone could cost around a billion dollars, let alone extending the highways to connect them. ITD felt that would place the project outside of their funding ability, Barrus said.

“That’s why we decided to focus our efforts with this next year to focus in on the intersection of Pole Line and Blue Lakes, as well as a potential crossing closer to the Perrine Bridge,” Barrus said. “That’s feasible, fundable and buildable.”

Several council members weighed in that the presentation of a new bridge close to the existing Perrine bridge came as a surprise.

Councilmember Shawn Barigar said his understanding of the need for a third crossing was to relieve traffic congestion from Twin Falls by allowing a bypass option for traffic not destined for the city.

“It would seem to me that the goal was to divert the traffic that didn’t need to come to the city of Twin Falls,” Barigar said. “Why on earth would we look at putting it a mile and a half away from the Perrine Bridge to dump more traffic onto our city street infrastructure?”

ITD has hired Horrocks Engineering as a contractor to prepare a scoping study to evaluate all the crossing options. Horrocks scoping study will evaluate numerous options for locations of a new canyon crossing. The study is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

Barrus also discussed options for improving traffic flow on Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line Road, the two main arteries that experience congestion from travelers entering or leaving Twin Falls by the Perrine Bridge.

Possible options that will be looked at include widening of the Pole Line and Blue Lakes intersection, or even converting the intersection to an interchange, with bridges and ramps, to help traffic flow.

“We have funding today, or really soon,” Barrus said. “I hear it all the time: ‘well, we want this third bridge, but I’ll never see it in my lifetime.’ I hear it all the time. What we’re proposing today, that could be in all of our lifetimes. It could be within the next seven years.”

“We want it to be right, though,” Barrus added. “And that’s why we’re here today.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0