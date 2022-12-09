New books will soon plump up Heyburn school library

HEYBURN — Students at the elementary school will soon have 300 new library books to choose from — thanks to their librarian who pursued $7,500 in grants.

“I’m very grateful to have these new tools in our library,” Heyburn Elementary School's fifth-grade teacher Brenda Erickson said. “It’s so important for students to have access to books.”

About 25% of the new books are written in Spanish, which will supplement the 55 Spanish-written books currently on the shelves, and the lion’s share of the remaining new books are about science and technology.

There are also several curriculum sets that teachers can use in their classrooms. and there are a few new fiction books.

Heyburn Librarian Melissa Clark noticed that most of the students were gravitating towards the fiction section when checking out books — and she wanted to see that change.

“I knew we needed new nonfiction books and that there was a real deficit there,” she said. “I wanted to open their eyes up to nonfiction.”

Many of the nonfiction books on the shelves featured 1950s, 1960s and 1970s technology — and the children were steering clear of them.

“They weren’t checking them out, they were just so old,” she said. “When you think of 1970s technology you think of the NASA computer that filled up a room.”

Clark purged about 250 outdated books from the shelves and donated them to students and to the nonprofit Sego Lily Foundation in Rupert.

They will be replaced by sets of coding books, STEM topics and selections featuring new technology like medical robots and genetic engineering.

“The kids are just clamoring about when they will be able to check out these new books,” Clark said.

Her favorite new book is one about animals that’s rich with interesting information and stunning photos.

Clarks see all the students at the school once a week for 45 minutes. After the children check out their books, she has the students for 20 to 30 minutes for direct instruction. She recently delved into the book on animals and the students were mesmerized, she said.

Clark received a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation and was told she could take the money or leverage it against a $2,500 matching grant from Idaho STEM Action Center.

Clark, who has been a librarian for three years, credits her mother, retired teacher Loretta Crockett, with polishing her grant applications.

“I couldn’t have done it without her,” she said.