New bike skills park in Auger Falls is ready to ride

TWIN FALLS — A new bike skills park at Auger Falls Heritage Park has taken shape, promising mountain bikers of all abilities ample opportunity to catch big air.

The Vicki Le Favre Mountain Bike Skills Park sits on about 2 acres of land west of the Auger Falls parking area and is linked to several miles of single track that sees frequent use by mountain bikers, joggers, hikers and anglers picking their way to fishing holes along the Snake River. Several groups hold weekly mountain bike rides on the trails at Auger Falls, including middle school and high school mountain bike teams in the area.

The skills park was proposed by Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee and the Dirt Trails Alliance and was approved by the city of Twin Falls. The skills park was built using money from a Community Transformation grant from the Blue Cross Foundation for Health, with matching funds from the Vicki Le Favre Memorial Fund. Dirt work for the skills park was done by Hailey-based Titus Trails, which broke ground on the project in early November.

“The whole idea of this skills park is that we can create a space where folks can try hard things in lower-risk environments,” Dirt Trails Alliance member Mike Young said. “You can build a skill here, and when you go somewhere else to ride, it’s not the first time you’ve ever seen it.”

The skills park contains several riding lines of varying levels of challenge, to allow riders of all abilities to practice and a variety of challenges. The skills park features 200 feet of jump line, with small, medium and large jumps, and a pump track featuring small rollers and bermed corners for nimble agility practice.

Auger Falls is a great place to ride and play, but, before the skills park, had only a few of the technical trail features that riders would encounter in mountain biking destinations such as Sun Valley or Park City, Utah.

“Auger doesn’t have a whole lot of technical things built in to the trails,” Young said. “If I go from riding Auger Falls to riding Park City, I’m gonna get my lunch handed to me.”

For Dirt Trails Alliance, the hope is to use this project as a launchpad to do more trail projects and advocacy in the Magic Valley.

“The trails at Auger Falls, and, to an extent, all of the trails in southern Idaho are user-built and user-maintained,” Young said. “The hope is that we can use this as a rallying point to where we can start to use those tools for the larger Auger Falls trail system, do trail maintenance around the valley, and to do clean-up days and organize the different user groups.”

Tristan Greaves first put his shovel to work building trails in Auger Falls nine years ago on an Eagle Scout project. While in high school, Greaves got permission from the city to build a flow trail in the western part of Auger Falls as his senior project. This year, Greaves spent the summer working for Titus Trails to build trails and bike parks around Idaho and the Intermountain West. The Auger Falls bike skills park was their last project of the season.

“I’d been working down there on the little flow trail that I built for a while,” Greaves said. “But this is another cool project closer to the parking lot, that’s more accessible for younger kids.”

Titus Trails used skid steers, excavators, compactors and the ever-reliable hand shovel to shape the park over three weeks. The park is made from 650 yards of trucked-in topsoil because the dry blow sand found in the canyon doesn’t hold moisture well and becomes dusty like flour in the summer heat.

Greaves said that after a summer of working on bike projects across Idaho and the West, it’s nice to end the season on a project that’s practically his own backyard.

“I’m just the worker bee,” Greaves said. “I just like to go build jumps.”

