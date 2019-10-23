{{featured_button_text}}
Embrace Life Recovery Center

Embrace Life Recovery Center will soon occupy the Heritage Plaza Building at Crossroads Point near Jerome.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — An empty building will soon see new life in Crossroads Point.

Embrace Life Recovery Center will eventually open in the Heritage Plaza Building, which has stood vacant for 10 years.

During an awareness event Tuesday, owner Stephanie Ford welcomed a small crowd to the building, which remains a shell with some stud walls.

Larry Hall, executive director of Jerome 2020, praised Ford for her efforts to bring an addiction treatment facility to the area.

“It’s not been an easy chore,” Hall said of Ford’s perseverance. “She’s hit a lot of speed bumps.”

The center will open next spring, Ford said. In the style of a luxury resort, it will have a capacity for 28 clients.

The minimum stay will be 28 days, Ford said. Using a holistic approach, the goal will be to treat clients’ body, mind and soul. A gym and spa will be on-site, with programs such as yoga, massage and art therapy as options.

“I envisioned a place of peace and healing,” Ford said.

Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, also spoke at the event. She recalled how the land where the building stands used to be her family’s cattle ranch.

“This will be a welcome addition to Jerome and all of the Magic Valley,” Lickley said. She cited statistics that list Idaho as having a consistently higher alcohol mortality rate than other states.

Ford pointed out that one in three people living in the Magic Valley, approximately 64,000 of the nearly 198,000 population, uses illegal drugs or misuses prescription medications.

“Addiction affects everyone,” Ford said. “Addiction is truly all around us.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments