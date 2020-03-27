Nevada Highway Patrol trooper slain, suspect in custody

He is survived by his wife, his mother, four children and five grandchildren.

“This is a time of tremendous grief for our agency, his family and our communities,” the Highway Patrol said. "A memorial service is pending and that information will be forthcoming at a later date.”

The agency identified the suspect in Jenkins' shooting as John Dabritz, 65, of White Pine County, Nevada.

Dabritz left a box containing notes at the White Pine County Courthouse on Tuesday, a county official said.

“The reporting party discovered a box outside their workplace that contained several notes, which they believed to be threatening,” a blotter report said Wednesday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “The letters and box were examined and nothing was found that would be construed as a threat.”

According to court records, Dabritz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit in October against a real estate agent regarding a purchase he had made in Ruth. When he took possession of the property an electrical generator engine was missing, his suit claims.

Dabritz states in his lawsuit that he has "lived off the grid for 30 years and a 'gen set' is essential,” and that he needed it to work a mine he had purchased. He estimated its value at $15,000.