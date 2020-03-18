Nevada governor shutters gambling, dining to halt virus

"The state occasionally revoked a license and ordered one closed, but nothing like this," he wrote.

Nevada has reported more than 50 cases of the virus so far, including one death. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts announced earlier in the week they planned to close their properties. Tuesday morning, three more casino resorts joined in.

The MGM casino closures of 13 properties included the Bellagio and its famous fountain show in front, which often draws a crowd to watch the fountains shooting as high 460 feet (140 meters) into the air, choreographed to lights and music.

The Hoover Dam, near the Arizona border and another Nevada tourist attraction, is temporarily closing to visitors "because of the nature of the structure and an inability to implement social distancing standards recommended by the" CDC, according to a statement.

With businesses closing and tourism expected to drop off, the state is forecasting a financial hit, but how big is unknown.