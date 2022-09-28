Nelson-Jameson breaks ground for distribution facility in Jerome

JEROME — A food processing supply distributor kicked off the construction of the first phase of what will ultimately be a 100,000-square-foot facility.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, executives from Nelson-Jameson were joined by Governor Brad Little, along with Jerome County and City dignitaries for the occasion.

Nelson-Jameson is a national distributor serving food production and food processing services. They’ve had a location in the Magic Valley since 2001, and the new location will offer ample room for their massive distribution center.

'We get it done:' Jerome area commercial projects booming Increases in costs for materials and a jump in the interest rate have slowed residential construction. Commercial and industrial projects, however, continue to gain ground in Jerome.

“Nelson-Jameson’s new distribution center in Jerome is the single largest investment we’ve made in our 75-year history,” Adam Nelson, owner and chairman of Nelson-Jameson, said in a statement. “Nelson-Jameson’s goal is to be of service to our customers, helping them to grow and be more successful. We hope our increased presence in the Magic Valley will help existing food producers do just that, and perhaps attract additional ones to the area as well.”

Nelson said that the company strives to be a good corporate citizen, helping to build communities our employees and customers’ employees want to live in, and that they look forward to opportunities to prove that.

Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said the groundbreaking was a good development for Jerome.

“We are grateful for the investment Nelson-Jameson is making in Jerome and welcome them to the community,” Davis said in a statement. “I have no doubt they will experience a lot of success in Jerome.”

The site is on 19 acres that Nelson–Jameson initially purchased in the fall of 2019. Construction will begin with Phase I, which will be 45,000 square feet. Phase II will follow with an additional 45,000 square feet, and Phase III will add another 10,000 square feet.