Nelsen wins race for Legislature after election reporting error was corrected

JEROME — After Tuesday's ballots were , the county elections department found a "data-sorting error" that led to a reversal in the outcome of a legislative race.

In the race for Seat B in Idaho's Legislative District 26, which includes Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln counties, Republican Jack Nelson is now running ahead of Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald by 83 votes.

Prior to the discovery of the error, Fitzgerald held a 383-vote lead over Nelsen.

Jerome County Clerk's Election Department identified a discrepancy between the numbers sent to the Idaho Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday night and the numbers reported on the Secretary of State's web page the next morning, Elections Director Cy Lootens told the Times-News.

The elections department sent the data from their counting machine to the Secretary of State's office, to be combined into a spreadsheet with the two other counties' results.

"For whatever reason," Lootens said, "a small portion of our ballots did not get reported with that spreadsheet."

The numbers they sent the secretary of state were correct, but a portion of ballots didn't get reported by the system.

"At the end of the night when we thought we were all done, we went home," Lootens said. "We came back the next day and triple-checked all of the numbers, and noticed the discrepancy.

"That's when I called the Secretary of State's office."

Jerome County and the Secretary of State's Office worked well into Wednesday night to identify the cause of the discrepancy.

In a statement posted online Thursday morning, Jerome County said the discrepancy was a result of a data-sorting error.

"The ultimate cause of the issue was determined to be a missing 'vote type' configuration in the translation process between the tabulated results and the publishing of those results to the state’s Election Night portal," county said in the statement. "The absence of the vote type in this internal process resulted in a portion of the cast ballots not being attributed to the published online totals."

Fitzgerald said she would trust the process, and if the official results were to end up being the 83 votes as shown, she would request a recount as a matter of process.

"I'm of course devastated," Fitzgerald said. "I would have been very proud to represent this district, and I'll still continue to work hard for the community."

Asked about the reversal of outcomes, Nelsen said that he has faith the process.

"I would look forward to this being correct," Nelsen said, "but until things are official, it's not official."