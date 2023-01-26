 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Needs not wants': Cassia schools ask voters to support $32.7M levy request

Cassia schools

The Cassia County School District maintains 16 schools and 59 buildings, including Burley High School, pictured on Thursday. The district is seeking a $32.7 million plant facility levy renewal to pay for maintenance and repairs.

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District will hold a 10-year plant facility reserve fund levy election on March 14, seeking to cover the rising costs of maintenance and repair projects due to inflation.

If approved, the renewal of the plant facility levy amount, which would be incrementally collected over a 10-year span, would increase from $13.85 million to $32.7 million.

“The increase is based on needs not wants,” Cassia County School District Superintendent Sandra Miller said. “The school board has been very conscientious about not asking taxpayers for more than we need.”

The district, Miller said, receives some state funding, but not enough to cover the full cost for needed maintenance and repairs. Plant facility levies are used for repairing and replacing roofs, heating systems, parking lots and floors, along with security upgrades, bus replacements and technology.

“It’s always important to keep on top of maintenance,” Cassia County School District Director of Operations Clay Adams said. “If you don’t, problems just get worse and worse. It’s really critical.”

The district maintains 16 schools, many built in the 1990s, but 59 buildings in all including portable classrooms, agriculture facilities, standalone gyms, and support and maintenance shops, Cassia County School District Director of Fiscal Affairs Chris James said in an email to the Times-News.

The current plant facility levy was approved by voters in 2013 and will expire in June. The levy requires 55% of voter approval to pass.

If approved, the graduated amounts of the levy would start at $2.9 million for the first year, then $3 million for year two, $3.1 million for year three, $3.2 million for year four, $3.3 million for year five, $3.4 million for year six and $3.45 million for years seven through 10.

Portions of Twin Falls and Oneida counties are included in the taxing district.

Taxpayers have supported the district's plant facility levy for more than 60 years. The existing levy costs $64.98 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value.

The new levy, if passed, would cost taxpayers $101.87 per $100,000 of assessed property value in the first year, an increase of $36.89 over the existing levy.

For the final three years of the new levy, the taxpayer cost would be $121.18 per $100,000 of assessed property value, an increase of $56.20 over the existing levy.

In 2023, the district received $1.85 million from the plant facility levy, James said, and for 2024 the board is asking for the renewal levy to increase to $2.9 million.

“That is a big increase, but the market value of the tax base in Cassia County has also grown significantly with all the new businesses and homes being built. The market value has grown by over $1 billion in the last five years, which spreads the cost of the levy out over a larger tax base. That is why our levy rate has actually declined the last three years,” James said.

According to information on the district website, the overall school levy rate has fallen more than 18.4% over the last three years due to the county’s bigger tax base.

An inspection and review of all buildings, completed by architects and contractors, identified $77 million worth of needed upgrades across the district in the next 10 years.

Many of the schools have heating systems and roofs reaching the end of their lifespans, for example, according to the review.

The school board identified $32.7 million worth of projects from that list to accomplish with this levy.

If the levy is approved, the district plans to use $2.1 million for parking lot repairs, $2.3 million for safety and security upgrades, $3.5 million for other district wide projects, $3.6 million for bus and vehicle replacement and $4.2 million for HVAC repairs and replacement $6.3 million for technology rotation and $7.5 million for roof replacements.

Other projects would include the repair of structural cracks at Raft River High School’s 1950s gym, repairs for a cracked floor and wall at Raft River Elementary School, carpet and flooring replacement, irrigation repairs and upkeep on running tracks, among others.

Cassia County School District community meeting dates

Cassia County School District community meeting dates are planned to share information with taxpayers about a March 14 plant facility reserve fund renewal levy election.

Feb. 13 — Raft River High School auditorium, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14 — Declo High School teleconference room, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27 — Oakley High School library, 6 p.m.

Feb. 28 — Burley High School, Little Theatre, 6 p.m.

"The increase is based on needs not wants."

Sandra Miller, Cassia County School District superintendent

Quote
