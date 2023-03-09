Two men charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking reportedly told police that they needed to make a living somehow.

The men, Dantae Eric Blume, 20, and Tanner Jones, 18, of Twin Falls, were found with marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine in their aging Honda Accord when they were pulled over by deputies at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday at milepost 39 of U.S. Highway 93, due to a loud exhaust, court records say.

Plus, the vehicle's taillights were painted black, so they weren’t visible within 500 feet, police say.

A deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Blume told officers he had a few baggies of marijuana, but when he showed police, records say, a bag of cocaine also came out.

A search yielded 14.2 grams of cocaine, 9.2 grams of meth and 2.6 ounces of marijuana, plus hundreds of small empty plastic baggies, along with drug paraphernalia, police say.

When asked about the drugs, one of them replied they needed to make a living somehow, records say.

The two were charged with three counts each of drug possession with intent to deliver, records say. All the charges are felonies.