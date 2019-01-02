TWIN FALLS — Has the cold weather got you feeling irritable, listless and confined? It’s time to break the fever.
Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Cabin Fever Day kicks off this Saturday at eight different locations around the city.
“It’s just to get people out of the house and to explore what Twin Falls has to offer,” Recreation Supervisor Stacy McClintock said.
There are a few new things to do at this year’s event, but overall, the lineup is significantly smaller than it’s been in years past. McClintock said that a lot of the businesses chose not to participate this year, though she didn’t know of any particular reason why that was the case.
Cabin Fever Day typically gets between 2,000 and 3,000 participants in Twin Falls. Residents can pick up a map of this year’s things to do at Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, the Twin Falls Public Library, Twin Falls City Pool, City Hall, the Twin Falls Visitor Center, Bowladrome or First Federal. The map has also been posted on the Parks and Recreation department’s Cabin Fever event page.
Here’s where you and your family can go this Saturday:
1. City Pool, 756 Locust St. N.
The city pool will have free open swim from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the pool will also have “The Tower.”
“It’s like a climbing apparatus for the swimming pool,” McClintock said.
The structure features a slide, rope climbing and a “cliff.”
Also at the city pool, AWOL Adventure Sports will offer a Discover Scuba experience for anyone 10 years and older. The one-hour experience includes 20 minutes of scuba diving instruction and is available first-come, first-served. A swimsuit is required, but other equipment will be provided.
2. Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
Join in a “Storywalk” at the Twin Falls Public Library, leading through City Park with a story and a scavenger hunt. Afterward, participants can enjoy hot chocolate and cider. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a Saturday movie matinee of the film “Smallfoot” starting at 3 p.m.
3. Magic Valley Bow Hunters, 691 U.S. 30, Filer
It’s been a few years since the Magic Valley Bowhunters participated, but residents on Saturday can visit the group’s range near Filer to get an introduction to archery. Equipment will be provided. Instruction takes place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
4. Wakefield Music Academy, 684 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Suite A
The Wakefield Music Academy is offering free music lessons for anyone 16 months and older. This will include pre-piano classes for children 16 months to 5 years; piano classes for children 6 years and older; ukulele and guitar lessons for ages 8 and older; and violin and cello lessons for children 4 and older. The academy will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5. Magic Valley YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd.
The Magic Valley YMCA has a full day of fun planned for the whole family. First, a scavenger hunt takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by creative crafts from 11 a.m. to noon, CEO Randy Wastradowki said. An open play time for youth tennis will take place from noon to 1 p.m.
At 1 p.m. is family yoga, a new event this year.
“It’s probably not going to be the same as an adult class,” Wastradowski said. “It’ll be great for the kids.”
Adults must be present with their children.
Archery lessons will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. outdoors. Visitors can also swim in the YMCA pool from noon to 3:45 p.m. Bring your own swimsuit and a towel.
“We wanted to provide activities throughout the day because we know a lot of people go place to place,” Wastradowski said.
6. The Herrett Center, College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave.
The Herrett Center planetarium will be showing trailers of some of its upcoming shows. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., visitors may also be able to look at the sun and other planets through the center’s 24-inch solar telescope outdoors (weather permitting). Also between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. is a reptile meet and greet, where staff will teach the public about reptile’s lifespan and care.
“Everybody wants to go to Petsmart and get the cutest thing they find in the store,” Herrett Center store clerk Jackie Reeve said.
But people don’t always realize how long reptiles can live and what kind of care they require.
7. Bowladrome, 220 Eastland Drive
Take the family down to the Bowladrome and enjoy one free game of bowling, plus shoe rentals, for up to eight people per lane. The offer lasts between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and there are 26 lanes available. Shoe sizes range from a kids size 7 to a womens size 11 and mens size 15.
8. Success Martial Arts, 1300 Kimberly Road
All ages are welcome to attend one of two sessions of “Noodle Samurai” at Success Martial Arts. The first session takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the second session from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
