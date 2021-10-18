Need is up, donations are down: New Voices Against Violence director takes on challenge

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls isn’t an exception to domestic violence national statistics.
Every day in Idaho, about 570 survivors of domestic violence and their children seek safety and services from community and tribal domestic violence programs, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.
In her new job, Reylene Abbott sees these statistics play out every day, not just during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
“For one in three women and one in seven men, it is an everyday awareness, unfortunately,” she said.
Abbott is the new executive director of Voices Against Violence, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency and supportive services for anyone who has experienced violence by another person. Abbott has a background in nonprofit work and previously served as the assistant director of the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.
Voices Against Violence serves Lincoln, Jerome, Twin Falls and Gooding counties.
During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, VAV sheltered 17 people every night and answered 1,685 calls for help. The COVID-19 pandemic placed an additional strain on services last year.
There was a 24% increase in crisis calls at the same time as a 49% decrease in donation dollars.
“It’s hard when there is an increase in need from our clients but a decrease in the funding to back that up,” Abbott said. “So my vision is to really balance that out so we are helping the most amount of clients that we can.”
A new director is not the only change the organization has seen recently. In August, the previously confidential shelter building on Second Avenue South became a community space open to the public. Clients are now live in alternative housing.
Throughout October, the organization is hosting multiple events to raise awareness and create more partnerships.
Oct. 23 is an annual invitation-only benefit auction. In 2019, the event raised over $120,000 that helped cover gaps in grant funding and allow for micro-grants that helped clients pay rent or buy fuel.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Twin Falls City Park Bandshell will be the annual candlelight vigil. Survivors and families of victims will share their testimony.
“It’s an opportunity for us all to come together to reflect on what we can do to morn those that we have lost throughout the year and just spend a moment of silence reflecting on that,” she said.
The final event occurs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Putters Mini Golf. Sky West Airlines is one of the event sponsors. The competition is Halloween-themed and there is a $50 team registration fee. Interested parties can register on the VAV website.