Need is up, donations are down: New Voices Against Violence director takes on challenge

“It’s hard when there is an increase in need from our clients but a decrease in the funding to back that up,” Abbott said. “So my vision is to really balance that out so we are helping the most amount of clients that we can.”

A new director is not the only change the organization has seen recently. In August, the previously confidential shelter building on Second Avenue South became a community space open to the public. Clients are now live in alternative housing.

Throughout October, the organization is hosting multiple events to raise awareness and create more partnerships.

Oct. 23 is an annual invitation-only benefit auction. In 2019, the event raised over $120,000 that helped cover gaps in grant funding and allow for micro-grants that helped clients pay rent or buy fuel.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Twin Falls City Park Bandshell will be the annual candlelight vigil. Survivors and families of victims will share their testimony.

“It’s an opportunity for us all to come together to reflect on what we can do to morn those that we have lost throughout the year and just spend a moment of silence reflecting on that,” she said.