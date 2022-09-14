Nearly $1 million donation gives Rupert jumpstart on pool cover

RUPERT — A Minidoka County couple has given the city its largest single donation ever and the money will be used as a starting point to put a retractable cover over the municipal pool.

Realtor Stan Buckley and his wife, Denice, donated a multi-family home in Boise to the city of Rupert and the city sold it for just shy of $1 million, City Administrator Kelly Anthon said.

“We have been very fortunate,” Stan Buckley said. “And it will be good to see this happen.”

Buckley said he swam at the Rupert pool as a child and now his grandchildren use it.

The cover will allow the pool, which now closes in inclement weather, to stay open all year.

“Rupert has a lot of things going for it,” Buckley said.

The city’s old pool, built in 1949, was shut down at the end of 2002 because the plumbing had deteriorated and there was no access for maintenance or repairs.

For several years, Rupert residents had nowhere to swim, which drew criticism to city officials as they worked to rebuild the pool.

Amid squeals of delight from children and adults alike, the rebuilt 6-feet-deep competition-sized pool, wading pool, new bath houses, lobby and mechanical room reopened in mid-August 2008.

The project cost about $750,000, which came from city funds, donations and grants.

At the time, the city saved about $500,000 by reusing the existing shell.

Anthon said during the planning of the pool rebuild, the structure was designed with footings to accommodate adding a cover over it later to make it into a year-round facility.

“I don’t believe there is another regulation-sized pool in Mini-Cassia and all of the high schools in the area have used it,” Anthon said.

At the time it reopened, it was estimated that the costs to cover the pool would be about $1 million, which has grown in 2022 to an estimated cost of $1.3 million, Anthon said. That amount will cover changes to the footings and some demolition and reconfiguration of some of the building to make it all fit.

Northwest Farm Credit Services has also donated $25,000 toward the cover project.

The final costs and timeframe for the project are still unknown, Anthon said.

“But, this is definitely the first affirmative step forward for the project,” he said.

Anthon said the city will be mindful about completing the work during the off-season so the pool can continue to be used.

The city has a design for the cover in mind, which would be built to spec for the city. The project, however, will be put out to bid, Anthon said, so the actual cover may be somewhat different.

The goal of the project is to complete it without using taxpayer money, he said, which means they will need more community support and donations. The city will also pursue grants.

“We’ve never been closer to making this a reality,” Anthon said. “It’s not that far off and very doable.”

“One thing the Wilson Theatre project taught us is that we can do anything,” he said. “Saving that theater saved this town.”

Former resident Robert Orr and his estate made several large donations that helped restore the theater.

“And that spirit still remains in Rupert,” Anthon said.