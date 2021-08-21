Native activists hope for probe of Utah boarding school

Reeder taught at Intermountain for close to 20 years, until it closed in 1984. He said teachers cared about the students and did their best to make them feel comfortable. But he said many students came from difficult backgrounds and he recognized that it could be difficult for some to be so far from home in a strange, new culture.

He remembered escorting students back to the reservation on the bus at the end of the year. When they were almost home, the students began taking off their school clothes and changing into their "Navajo clothes." He said the students seemed to be afraid their friends and family would think they had been white-washed.

"I think (the students had) an ambivalence about, 'what will make me happy here,'" he said. "I think they came with a lot of Navajo culture. And they tried to adapt the best they could."

Unlike earlier boarding schools, students at Intermountain could express themselves and their culture. They had bonfires and traditional dances, made fry bread in the kitchen and painted native artwork on their dorm walls.