WAHSINGTON — There’s no need to panic when your cellphone starts emitting a loud siren Wednesday. It is only a test.
A Wireless Emergency Alert test is scheduled to be sent to cellphones nationwide at 12:18 p.m. Cell towers will broadcast it for about 30 minutes. The message will have a header that reads “Presidential Alert” and text that says, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
Cellphones should only receive the message once. Users cannot opt out of receiving the test. Some cell phones will not receive the test alert.
The cellphone test is to be followed at 12:20 with a test of the Emergency Alert System, which is used by radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers. The test message will be similar to regular monthly test messages.
The test will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed.
The systems are used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical situations.
The test was originally planned for Sept. 20 but was postponed until Wednesday due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.