TWIN FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory Friday for the western Magic Valley, with high temperatures expected to range from 95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
The advisory will be in effect from noon until midnight.
The scorching temperatures mean an “increased risk of heat related illness and injury, especially for sensitive groups and those spending time outdoors during the afternoon and early evening,” according to the alert.
There’s not as much smoke as expected and that will lead to “very hot temperatures today,” the National Weather Service said, including some record-setting temperatures.
The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of water, staying inside an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and checking on relatives and neighbors.
Those working outside should take frequent breaks in the shade or inside an air-conditioned building.
Those experiencing signs of a heat illness should move to a cool location. If you suspect you’re suffering from heat stroke, call 9-1-1.
“People suffer heat-related illness when their bodies are unable to cool down properly,” South Central Public Health District said in a statement Friday. “Children under two years old, adults over 65 years old, people who work outdoors, and people with chronic medical conditions are especially at risk.”
Some of the first signs of heat illness include heavy sweating, erratic heartbeat, irritability, and nausea or muscle cramps.
Get the affected person to a shady or cool area, have them sit or lie down, use ice packs to help them cool down and focus on the face/head area for the fastest results.
Don’t return to work or your activity until the muscle cramps stop. If symptoms get worsen, go to a medical clinic or emergency room.
If someone faints as a result of heat or has a very high body temperature – when they’re not sweating anymore – they’re suffering from heat stroke and need immediate medical attention, according to SCPHD. Don’t let them drink too much fluid right way because they may vomit and their condition may worsen.
MaryAnn Doshier, health education specialist with SCPHD, recommends taking these precautions to cope with the extreme heat:
- Limit outdoor activity, especially at midday when the sun is hottest.
- Wear and reapply sunscreen at least every 80 minutes when outdoors.
- Drink extra water. Don’t wait until you are thirsty.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Utilize public buildings like libraries and community centers if you don’t have air conditioning.
- Never leave children or pets in cars.
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
