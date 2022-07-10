National recognition for Twin Falls County agricultural history

BOISE — Historians are excited to recognize Twin Falls County’s rich agricultural history, exemplified by the Brose House at Rock Creek, south of Hansen.

On Nov. 16, the National Park Service listed the Historic Agricultural Resources of Twin Falls County, Idaho: 1860 to 1970 Multiple Property Documentation Form and the Robert and Augusta Brose Ranch near Hansen in the national register, the park service recently announced.

“The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office is excited to see recognition for the rich agricultural history in Twin Falls County,” Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP coordinator said.

Funded by the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission, the MPDF sheds light on the evolution of agriculture in the region from the earliest years of settlement to the development of irrigation and the new challenges of the postwar years. It identifies the county’s historic agricultural resources, including farmsteads, ranches, and their associated buildings and structures. MPDFs are cover documents and not nominations on their own but serve as a basis for evaluating the National Register eligibility of properties related to significant themes, trends, and patterns of history.

“The Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and Idaho SHPO anticipate that the MPDF will encourage and facilitate the NRHP listing of additional agricultural-related historic resources in the county in coming years,” Fox said.

This hidden old house is getting 'new' windows How the Brose House has stayed under the radar for so long amazes local historians.

The Robert and Augusta Brose Ranch near Hansen is the first property to be listed in the NRHP under the MPDF. Located five miles south of Hansen, the Brose Ranch was established in 1886 as one of the earliest ranches in the region. It is significant for its association with several important trends in the history of agricultural development in Twin Falls County, including the first attempts at raising livestock and crops through the development of irrigation.

The property is also architecturally significant for the unique construction of the 1907 main residence, which employs ornamental concrete blocks.

The NRHP is the official list of the nation’s historic places considered important in our past and worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s NRHP is the cornerstone of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.