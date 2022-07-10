National recognition for Twin Falls County agricultural history

The Robert and Augusta Brose Ranch near Hansen is now listed on the National Register of Historic Preservation. The ranch, settled in 1886, was one of the earliest ranches in the region.
Twin Falls attorney Harry Turner, grandson of Robert Brose, uses the handrail to guide himself up the stairs as he gives a tour of his grandparents' house from memory in 2019 at the Brose House at Rock Creek, south of Hansen. Turner had an accident when he was 5 that left him blind in both eyes.
Historic courthouse windows donated by the Lincoln County Commissioners wait to be installed Aug. 21 at the Brose House in Hansen.
Harry Turner, grandson of Robert Brose, stands near one of the upstairs bedrooms as he gives a tour of the house from memory Aug. 21 at the Brose House in Hansen. Turner had an accident when he was 5 that left him blind in both eyes.
Harry Turner, grandson of Robert Brose, talks about his childhood memories of his grandparents house Aug. 21 at the Brose House south of Hansen. Turner died shortly after this photo was taken.
BOISE — Historians are excited to recognize Twin Falls County’s rich agricultural history, exemplified by the Brose House at Rock Creek, south of Hansen.
On Nov. 16, the National Park Service listed the Historic Agricultural Resources of Twin Falls County, Idaho: 1860 to 1970 Multiple Property Documentation Form and the Robert and Augusta Brose Ranch near Hansen in the national register, the park service recently announced.
“The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office is excited to see recognition for the rich agricultural history in Twin Falls County,” Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP coordinator said.
Funded by the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission, the MPDF sheds light on the evolution of agriculture in the region from the earliest years of settlement to the development of irrigation and the new challenges of the postwar years. It identifies the county’s historic agricultural resources, including farmsteads, ranches, and their associated buildings and structures. MPDFs are cover documents and not nominations on their own but serve as a basis for evaluating the National Register eligibility of properties related to significant themes, trends, and patterns of history.
“The Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and Idaho SHPO anticipate that the MPDF will encourage and facilitate the NRHP listing of additional agricultural-related historic resources in the county in coming years,” Fox said.
How the Brose House has stayed under the radar for so long amazes local historians.
The Robert and Augusta Brose Ranch near Hansen is the first property to be listed in the NRHP under the MPDF. Located five miles south of Hansen, the Brose Ranch was established in 1886 as one of the earliest ranches in the region. It is significant for its association with several important trends in the history of agricultural development in Twin Falls County, including the first attempts at raising livestock and crops through the development of irrigation.
The property is also architecturally significant for the unique construction of the 1907 main residence, which employs ornamental concrete blocks.
The NRHP is the official list of the nation’s historic places considered important in our past and worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s NRHP is the cornerstone of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.
Historic courthouse windows donated by the Lincoln County Commissioners wait to be installed Aug. 21 at the Brose House in Hansen.
The 1905 Brose House stands south of Hansen near the old town of Rock Creek. The Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission nominated the house, built by Robert Brose, to the National Register of Historic Places. Its listing came in November. Brose built the house himself — using Portland concrete shipped on the railroad from Pocatello to Shoshone — at a rate of six blocks per day.
