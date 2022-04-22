National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held at 4 locations in the Magic Valley

Local organizations are working together to host a local Take Back Day collection event.

The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins and veterinary medications. Take Back drop-offs will also accept vape pens, cartridges or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 in the following locations:

Twin Falls at Lynwood Shopping Center, 1203 Filer Ave. E.

Gooding at Walker Center, 605 11th E.

Burley at Smith’s, 937 E. Main St.

Hailey at Blaine County Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road

To make the events possible, South Central Public Health District is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office, the Twin Falls County Treatment and Recovery Clinic, the Gooding Sheriff’s office, Walker Center, the Cassia County Sheriff’s office, Wienhoff Drug Testing, the Hailey Police Department, NAMI Woodriver and the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities,” said MaryAnn Doshier, SCPHD health education specialist.

Idaho ranks eighth in the nation for pain reliever misuse among people age 12 and older. In 2019, state and national surveys found that over 14% of ninth- to 12th- graders in Idaho reported either improperly taking a prescription pain medication or taking pain medication that was not prescribed to them at least once in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.

When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals and the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication.

If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, find year-round drop off locations online at odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program.

To learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, please visit takebackday.dea.gov.

