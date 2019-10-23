TWIN FALLS — Deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Five Points, 107 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls.
Officers will accept and dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Deputies will also accept vaping devices and cartridges. Those containing lithium-ion batteries will not be taken.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A sheriff's office statement listed the following reasons to turn in unwanted items:
- Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue — leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.
- The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from friends, family and the home medicine cabinet.
- Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet contaminate the water supply.
- Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.