Twin Falls County Deputies join National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Twin Falls County Sheriff's badge.

 COURTESY OF THE TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — Deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Five Points, 107 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls.

Officers will accept and dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Deputies will also accept vaping devices and cartridges. Those containing lithium-ion batteries will not be taken.

A sheriff's office statement listed the following reasons to turn in unwanted items:

  • Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue — leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.
  • The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from friends, family and the home medicine cabinet.
  • Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet contaminate the water supply.
  • Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

