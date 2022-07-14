National Park tourism in Idaho creates $50.8 million in economic output

A new National Park Service report shows that 692,000 visitors to Idaho national parks spent $37.6 million in the state in 2021. That spending supported 535 jobs and created a cumulative economic output of $50.8 million.

The national parks in Idaho included in the 2021 report are City of Rocks National Preserve, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, Minidoka National Historic Site, and Nez Perce National Historical Park.

“National parks are a vital part of our nation’s economy, especially for park gateway communities where millions of visitors each year find a place to sleep and eat, hire outfitters and guides and make use of other local services that help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry,” said Regional Director Frank Lands. “Visitors to Idaho can find exciting new recreational opportunities and learning experiences in and around our national parks.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis conducted by economists at the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey shows $20.5 billion of direct spending by more than 297 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 322,600 jobs nationally; 269,900 of those jobs were found in those gateway communities. The report shows that national parks created a cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy of $42.5 billion.

National visitor spending shows the lodging and restaurant sectors contribute the greatest direct economic effects at $7 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, in national economic output.

Users can explore the report using an interactive tool to learn more about visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report can be accessed at nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/index.htm