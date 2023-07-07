The Idaho Army National Guard will soon have a new home for battalions from Twin Falls and Jerome. Construction on a new 55,000-square-foot readiness center in the desert southeast of Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 began in May, and an official groundbreaking was held on Thursday.

The center will serve as headquarters of the 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion, currently stationed in Twin Falls, and E Company of the 145th Brigade Support Battalion, currently located in Jerome.

The site will include the Readiness Center, an access road, military vehicle parking, personnel vehicle parking, and, in the near future, a 28,000-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility. The footprint will take approximately 12 of the 55 acres.

The facility will house over 200 soldiers on drill weekends, standard equipment, and associated wheeled vehicles ranging from Humvees to larger trucks.

Once construction is completed in 2025, units will relocate from their locations in Twin Falls and Jerome.

The activities at the Readiness Center are administrative and will mostly go unnoticed by the public. The units will conduct their monthly drills at the facility, which will include classroom training, briefings, and other administrative tasks to ensure readiness.

The center will not serve as a site for annual training or other physical training. Those activities are conducted at the guard’s Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise. The public may see convoys of military vehicles once or twice a year during training periods.

