National Drug takeback day is Oct 29

TWIN FALLS — Drug Takeback Day is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday.

The event is held in April and October of each year and gives people a safe way to dispose of unused prescription medications.

National drug takeback day was started in 2010 to address the public safety issue created by unused prescription medications, which are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.

Other methods of disposal are not recommended, such flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash.

Disposing of unused or expired medications helps keep drugs out of the hands of people for whom they were not intended, as well as reducing the amount of toxins in local water and soils.

In Idaho, the event has grown to include participation from 33 Idaho Law Enforcement agencies, 36 statewide collection sites.

In the Magic Valley, the following locations and agencies will participate on Oct 29.

Kimberly-Hansen Police Department will collect at the Kimberly City Hall, 242 U.S. Highway 30.

Gooding Sheriff's Office will collect at The Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding.

Twin Falls Treatment and Recovery Clinic will collect at the Lynnwood Shopping Center, 636 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office will collect at Smith's Food & Drug, 937 E. Main St., Burley.