National crime show spotlights Burley teen's murder case

BURLEY — The story of the 1995 murder of a local girl in her bedroom and the conviction of the man who did it 26 years later will air Oct. 9 on a national crime show.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was given a fixed life sentence in prison in October 2021 after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the brutal death of Regina Kreiger, 14.

The story caught the eye of Investigation Discovery’s On The Case with Paula Zahn, which brought a film crew to Burley in May, according to Kreiger’s mother, Rhonda Hunnel, who now lives in Twin Falls.

Viewers will have to check their local listings for the exact time and date the segment is available to them.

“The producers had been trying to catch me for three years after Gilbert was arrested and they had kept a close eye on the case,” Hunnel said. “I avoided them for a while.”

Eventually, Hunnel agreed to be interviewed by the team, which set up a filming area in a conference room at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Burley.

The show’s producers were not available for an interview on Thursday.

Hunnel said the show’s crew interviewed a Federal Bureau of Investigation officer along with the Cassia County Prosecutor and a couple members of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, including Lt. Dan Renz, who was a detective on the case.

“It was an experience I’d never had before,” Renz said about sitting in the interview chair facing the bright lights and camera.

Renz said once he was called as an extra for a film crew’s B roll, although he had not investigated the case, when Investigation Discovery’s Motives & Murders: “Cracking the Case, Cross Dressed to Kill” spot lit the 1999 murder of Kacy Kay Ray.

Ray was a Mini-Cassia teacher who was bludgeoned, stabbed and raped by Troy David Alonzo, who followed her home from a grocery store and had been dressing as a woman to try to gain entry into women’s homes.

Alonzo was sentenced to life in prison and died there in 2006.

Renz said Zahn joined the group for the Kreiger story by satellite, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It was a good experience. I was nervous, of course,” Renz said. “But they were very professional and very prepared and you could tell they do this a lot.”

Hunnel said the crew also filmed at the cemetery where Regina is buried and they utilized a drone.

“They didn’t get to film Cody (Thompson), they tried but the prison wouldn’t let them,” Hunnel said.

Thompson was a prison inmate witness in the case, who had been a teen at the time of Kreiger’s murder and testified that he was with Rodriguez the night of the murder and helped Rodriguez dispose of Kreiger’s body in the Snake River.

“I wasn’t really nervous,” Hunnel said about being in front of the camera and crew for her portion of the story. “I had been sharing my daughter’s story for two decades.”

“They made me feel very comfortable although I didn’t have a hair and makeup team,” Hunnel said in a joking manner.

Hunnel said the show will bring to light some details of the case never heard during the trial.

Hunnel, who plans to create a victim’s rights advocacy organization, said she has taken some time away from it this year but plans to return to her passion in 2023.

In two years, she said, she also plans to publish a second book about her daughter’s case.

Hunnel published her first book, “Snake in the Grass,” about her daughter’s murder, prior to the arrest and conviction of Rodriguez.