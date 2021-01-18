Nathan Apodaca to take part in Biden inauguration

Idaho Falls native Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca will join President-elect Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Wednesday, his agent confirmed to the Post Register.

The parade is in lieu of the traditional live parade. The virtual event will follow Biden’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery

Famous faces, as well as everyday heroes, were invited from every state. Apodaca will represent Idaho. Biden’s team has been charmed by Apodaca’s humble response to his viral fame, reported Complex. Apodaca’s contribution will be a video of him skateboarding that was filmed in Idaho Falls, said his agent.

Apodaca shot to instant fame in September after his TikTok video went viral. The video was simple: it showed Apodaca sipping Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice and lipsyncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while skateboarding down U.S. Highway 20.

The video has been watched more than 100 million times across all platforms and skyrocketed the 1977 “Dreams” to No. 1 on iTunes. It was the second-most-viewed video on TikTok in 2020, according to the video platform. Apodaca has since enjoyed the resulting fame by filming commercials with Snoop Dogg and skateboarding with Wiz Khalifa.

