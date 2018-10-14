Try 1 month for 99¢
BLISS — A Nampa man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon on I-84 near Bliss when his vehicle rolled.

Idaho State Police said Tom Aguilar, 27, was driving a car westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 141 at about 3:19 p.m. when he drove over the center line and overcorrected, causing the car to roll several times. The vehicle came to rest on the roadway.

Aguilar, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

