BLISS — A Nampa man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon on I-84 near Bliss when his vehicle rolled.
Idaho State Police said Tom Aguilar, 27, was driving a car westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 141 at about 3:19 p.m. when he drove over the center line and overcorrected, causing the car to roll several times. The vehicle came to rest on the roadway.
Aguilar, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.