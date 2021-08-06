Nampa man dies in Blaine County crash

Times-News
KETCHUM — A Nampa man died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Idaho Highway 75, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said Todd Michael Fowler, 51, was northbound about 7:30 p.m. on a 2002 Honda motorcycle when he lost control navigating a turn in the road just north of the Smiley Creek Store.
Fowler crashed off the pavement into sagebrush. He was flown to St. Alphonsus in Boise where he died, deputies said.
Fowler was wearing a helmet. The sheriff's office did not release more information.
