Nampa man dies from injuries in I-84 crash

Joshua Galvan, 26, of Winnemucca, Nevada, was westbound on I-84 in a 2009 Chevy C3500 truck. George was a passenger in the truck. Karen Gardunio, 35, of Heyburn, was westbound on I-84 in a 2015 Dodge Journey. Both Galvan and Gardunio were slowed in traffic due to construction on I-84. Thomas Davis, 70, of Moore, Texas, was westbound on I-84 in a red 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor. Davis did not slow for slowed traffic in the construction zone and rear-ended Galvan and Gardunio.