Nampa man dies from injuries in I-84 crash

JEROME — A Nampa man has died from his injuries suffered last week in a crash on Interstate-84.
Jim George, 43, died Tuesday from injuries in a Sept. 16 crash.
Joshua Galvan, 26, of Winnemucca, Nevada, was westbound on I-84 in a 2009 Chevy C3500 truck. George was a passenger in the truck. Karen Gardunio, 35, of Heyburn, was westbound on I-84 in a 2015 Dodge Journey. Both Galvan and Gardunio were slowed in traffic due to construction on I-84. Thomas Davis, 70, of Moore, Texas, was westbound on I-84 in a red 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor. Davis did not slow for slowed traffic in the construction zone and rear-ended Galvan and Gardunio.
George was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Galvan was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center. Gardunio was taken to the Cassia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. All occupants except George were wearing seatbelts.
The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Hazelton QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke's.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.