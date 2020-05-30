Nampa man dies during police pursuit near Kimberly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KIMBERLY — A Nampa man died early Saturday morning after he failed to stop for police and rolled his vehicle.

According to the Idaho State Police, an ISP trooper attempted to make a traffic stop at about 2:12 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 53, north of Twin Falls.

The 61-year-old man, driving a 2014 Jeep Compass, failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated but discontinued when he entered the Twin Falls city limits. ISP began pursing him again eastbound on Addison Avenue near Eastland Drive in Twin Falls. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Idaho Highway 50 and North 3600 East near Kimberly and struck a center pivot irrigation tower, causing his vehicle to roll, ISP said.

The man, who was not identified by ISP and was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Twin Falls County is investigating the crash. Idaho State Police was assisted by Rock Creek Fire Department and Kimberly Police Department.

