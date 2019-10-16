{{featured_button_text}}
ISP speaks on high speed chase

Capt. David Neth of the Idaho State Policel gives a press conference on a high speed chase resulting in a fatality Tuesday at the Idaho State Police District 4 headquarters in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — As the investigation into Tuesday's high speed chase continues, the suspect's name is set to be released Thursday.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson, speaking for the Critical Incident Task Force, indicated late Wednesday that the suspect, who died at the conclusion of the chase, will be identified on Thursday.

The incident began Tuesday morning when an Ada County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 84, according to Capt. David Neth of the Idaho State Police.

The driver, who police said had a warrant out for his arrest and was suspected in two kidnappings, fled the scene.

Elmore and Gooding County deputies, along with Idaho State Police officers, found the car on Interstate 84 about 30 minutes later. Officers continued pursuit, often at high speeds, Neth said.

The suspect also drove the wrong way along the highway between Bliss and Wendell, Neth said. The pursuit continued with Gooding County deputies and Idaho State Police north of Wendell, where the suspect’s car became disabled.

The suspect then stole a pickup at gunpoint, and the pursuit continued, Neth said.

At some point, officers fired shots at the suspect.

The pursuit ended at a dairy near Wendell, where officers found the suspect incapacitated, Neth said.

Though life-saving measures were attempted, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thueson said no other updates were available, with the investigation ongoing.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments