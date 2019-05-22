{{featured_button_text}}

BLISS — The Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Rendezvous will be Thursday through Monday at Malad Gorge State Park, Exit 147 on Interstate 84. Families and visitors are welcome. The following events will be open to spectators:

  • Rifle, revolver and pistol shooting
  • Knife and hawk throwing
  • Archery
  • Fire starting

Trade goods well be available, and there will be a raffle on Monday. The grand prize will be a $500 Sportsman’s Warehouse gift card. You need not be present to win.

For more information, call Mike “Griz” Carter at 208-320-6074 or Leon Reed at 208-329-4902 or Frank Glauner at 208-410-9057.

