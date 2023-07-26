Dance the evening away with free treats and activities at the Twin Falls Public Library's summer block party starting at 6 p.m. Friday along Hansen Street and in City Park.

Snow cones, face painting, storywalks and all activities will be free to the public.

Guests from organizations such as the Herrett Center for Arts and Science, Social Dance Theory and Gem Stone Climbing will be joining the celebration and interacting with the public.

The block party will conclude the 2023 summer reading program. The focused theme is "All together now." The library hosted events throughout June and July that allowed children, teenagers and adults to engage and learn from local organizations.

"It's been great to see everyone participate, especially families," Erica Littlefield, Youth Services Department head, told the Times-News in a phone call.

The summer reading program is Littlefield's "favorite thing to do every year," she said.

She encourages the public to join the fun at the block party.

"Come out and enjoy and have fun," Littlefield said. "It's going to be a great evening."