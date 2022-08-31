 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Music Connects Us: Magic Valley Symphony gets ready for upcoming season

  • 0

The Magic Valley Symphony is getting ready for its upcoming season, themed “Music Connects Us.” 

The season will open Oct. 9 with the winners of the 2022 Youth Soloist Competition and will continue until Nov. 11 with Magic Valley Chorale for an All-American Veterans Day Concert.

In 2023, the symphony will feature cellist Juliette Herlin on Feb. 24 and conclude with a spring celebration pops concert again with Magic Valley Chorale on April 21 and 22.

Magic Valley Symphony is a volunteer community orchestra that has performed continuously since 1959, presenting four concerts per season.

The symphony is under the baton of Music Director Theodore Hadley who has been the full-time conductor since the 1990-1991 season. 

Season tickets are now available for purchase. The individual season ticket is $50 and the “friends and family” season ticket is $100.

People are also reading…

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mvsymphony.org or contact Amy Toft at 208-404-9670.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top astronomy events for September 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News