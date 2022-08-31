Music Connects Us: Magic Valley Symphony gets ready for upcoming season

The Magic Valley Symphony is getting ready for its upcoming season, themed “Music Connects Us.”

The season will open Oct. 9 with the winners of the 2022 Youth Soloist Competition and will continue until Nov. 11 with Magic Valley Chorale for an All-American Veterans Day Concert.

In 2023, the symphony will feature cellist Juliette Herlin on Feb. 24 and conclude with a spring celebration pops concert again with Magic Valley Chorale on April 21 and 22.

Magic Valley Symphony is a volunteer community orchestra that has performed continuously since 1959, presenting four concerts per season.

The symphony is under the baton of Music Director Theodore Hadley who has been the full-time conductor since the 1990-1991 season.

Season tickets are now available for purchase. The individual season ticket is $50 and the “friends and family” season ticket is $100.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mvsymphony.org or contact Amy Toft at 208-404-9670.