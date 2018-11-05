MOUNTAIN HOME — A Murtaugh woman was killed after her SUV crashed Sunday afternoon on Interstate 84 near Mountain Home.
Tiffany Clark, 47, was driving west near milepost 111, east of Mountain Home, in a 2004 GMC Yukon at 4:24 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the left shoulder of the interstate, Idaho State Police said in a statement. Clark drove back onto the road, overcorrected and the vehicle rolled into the media, ISP said.
Clark was wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene, ISP said.
The left lane of the interstate was blocked for about an hour, ISP said.
