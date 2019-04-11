MURTAUGH — A team from Murtaugh School District won first place in the Idaho STEM Action Center’s 2019 Western Idaho FabSLAM Showcase March 9 at West Ada School District headquarters in Meridian.
Murtaugh’s team designed a solar-powered motion-sensing alarm to keep deer and elk out of fields. Comprised of Jeremy Andersen, Kate Merrick, Anthony Moretti and Dakoda Young and mentors Eli Andersen and Ashley Moretti, the team also won the Student’s Choice Award. In addition to bragging rights, the students won a 3D printer and a $200 cash prize for garnering first place and another $250 for earning Student’s Choice. For more information on the project, go to sites.google.com/murtaugh.k12.id.us/theia-motion-sensor.
The FabSLAM Showcase was the culmination of a project that began in October 2018 when the STEM Action Center trained and equipped coaches from 19 western Idaho schools and libraries to assemble teams to vie in the competition. Each team identified a natural resources problem in their community that could be addressed using 3D printing and digital fabrication, then developed and documented a product to help resolve it. The teams presented their solutions to a panel of judges and a public audience for review and feedback.
According to Dr. Angela Hemingway, executive director of the STEM Action Center, competitions like FabSLAM are important to the future of Idaho because STEM knowledge and skills are needed for critical and creative thinking, problem solving, innovation and collaboration.
“Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the U.S., its tech sector is the second fastest-growing in the nation at 6.3 percent and 80 percent of all jobs will require technology skills within the next 15 years,” Hemingway said in a statement. “Meanwhile, Idaho’s unfilled STEM jobs leapt from 3,800 in 2016 to 6,300 in 2018 which represents nearly $413 million in lost personal wages and more than $22 million in lost state tax receipts.”
Hemingway said the Idaho Department of Labor predicts 100,000 STEM jobs will exist in Idaho by 2024. She said these jobs will represent $6.5 billion in personal income and almost $350 million in tax revenue if Idaho’s workforce is posed to fill them.
For more information, go to STEM.idaho.gov.
