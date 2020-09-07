Murtaugh man dies after crashing into canal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A Murtaugh man died after his car crashed into a canal south of Twin Falls on Saturday.

Someone called the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office to report a reckless driver then called again to report the car had crashed into the High Line Canal near 3477 North 2900 East, spokesperson Lori Stewart said in a Monday statement.

The crash was about a mile north of Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

When deputies arrived, they found a green Geo Prism completely submerged in water.

The driver of the vehicle, Pedro Cruz Cortes, 19, died at the scene.

