Murtaugh man dies after crashing into canal
Twin Falls County Sheriff

Twin Falls County Sheriff

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A Murtaugh man died after his car crashed into a canal south of Twin Falls on Saturday.

Someone called the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office to report a reckless driver then called again to report the car had crashed into the High Line Canal near 3477 North 2900 East, spokesperson Lori Stewart said in a Monday statement.

The crash was about a mile north of Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

When deputies arrived, they found a green Geo Prism completely submerged in water.

The driver of the vehicle, Pedro Cruz Cortes, 19, died at the scene.

