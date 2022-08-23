 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murtaugh Lake, a reservoir for irrigation water

Murtaugh Lake

Wind turbines are seen in the distance on Milner Butte on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, east of Murtaugh Lake.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Murtaugh Lake, a natural depression at the convergence of Dry Creek and Cottonwood Creek just northeast of the South Hills, was once known as Lake Linden. The lake, which was enlarged by damming Dry Creek on its way to the Snake River, now impounds irrigation water from the river as part of the Twin Falls Canal Co.’s irrigation system.

Twin Falls Canal Co. reduces shares, delays start
Hidden History: No experience required
Twin Falls canal officials open gates for the 114th time

