Murtaugh Lake, a reservoir for irrigation water

Murtaugh Lake, a natural depression at the convergence of Dry Creek and Cottonwood Creek just northeast of the South Hills, was once known as Lake Linden. The lake, which was enlarged by damming Dry Creek on its way to the Snake River, now impounds irrigation water from the river as part of the Twin Falls Canal Co.’s irrigation system.
