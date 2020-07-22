Murtaugh area of impact won’t change much: County rejects city’s request for land additions

The city said it was having difficulty finding area of impact residents willing to volunteer for the position, but several county Planning and Zoning commissioners noted at a meeting in November that removing the requirement would mean area of impact residents — who can’t vote in city elections — wouldn’t have anyone representing them in land-use decisions that directly impact their properties. The city dropped that request prior to Monday’s meeting.

The final and most controversial request has generated hours of argument. The city wanted to expand its area of impact south of U.S. Highway 30 to Murtaugh Lake. The current area of impact stops at the highway.

Adding that land to the city’s area of impact would give the city “a say” over what happens there, Murtaugh Mayor Dee Hunsaker said.

In November, Murtaugh real estate broker Louise Ward said she was in favor of adding the land to the area of impact. Ward was not at Monday’s meeting.

Ward said in the fall that two of her clients own land between the highway and Murtaugh Lake. They want to split their properties. County ordinances prevent them from splitting them now, but if they were added to the city’s area of impact and under Murtaugh city ordinances, they could be split, Ward said.