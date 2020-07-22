Murtaugh area of impact won’t change much: County rejects city’s request for land additions

MURTAUGH — After several years of government meetings, the complicated, unwieldy debate over the town’s area of impact has ended — for now.
The city wanted to make four changes to its area of impact, but on Monday in Murtaugh, the Twin Falls County Commission approved only one of them. That one change was a relatively straightforward removal of land from the northeastern limit of the city’s area of impact.
Murtaugh’s other three requests have generated hours of sometimes contentious discussion during three county meetings in the past nine months.
One request would have given the city control over parcels 20 acres or larger within its area of impact. Typically those are agricultural properties, and the county oversees them even when they lie within a municipality’s area of impact.
Murtaugh also wanted to remove the requirement that a member of its Planning and Zoning Commission (made up of City Council members) live within its area of impact.
The city said it was having difficulty finding area of impact residents willing to volunteer for the position, but several county Planning and Zoning commissioners noted at a meeting in November that removing the requirement would mean area of impact residents — who can’t vote in city elections — wouldn’t have anyone representing them in land-use decisions that directly impact their properties. The city dropped that request prior to Monday’s meeting.
The final and most controversial request has generated hours of argument. The city wanted to expand its area of impact south of U.S. Highway 30 to Murtaugh Lake. The current area of impact stops at the highway.
Adding that land to the city’s area of impact would give the city “a say” over what happens there, Murtaugh Mayor Dee Hunsaker said.
In November, Murtaugh real estate broker Louise Ward said she was in favor of adding the land to the area of impact. Ward was not at Monday’s meeting.
Ward said in the fall that two of her clients own land between the highway and Murtaugh Lake. They want to split their properties. County ordinances prevent them from splitting them now, but if they were added to the city’s area of impact and under Murtaugh city ordinances, they could be split, Ward said.
Rocky Matthews, who sits on the Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Commission and lives near Murtaugh, said at Monday’s meeting that it’s not a good idea to add to the area of impact just to help a few people divide their properties. Matthews’ sister is a reporter for the Times-News.
“They’re doing a lot of stuff here to give one or two people some extra rights,” Matthews said. “But they’re taking away a bunch of other peoples’ rights.”
Several individuals have spoken out strongly against that land entering the area of impact. Some said if the land joined the area of impact, it’s more likely it’d be developed. Development is a bad idea near the dam, some said, because if the dam breaks it could be lethal to anyone living next to it.
At least one couple within the proposed area of impact addition — Nathan and Lorri Belloli — said the change could have ruined their livestock operations and livelihood. Under county ordinances, the Bellolis are able to raise more animals than they could under Murtaugh city ordinances.
“We intentionally bought out of their impact zone,” Nathan Belloli said, adding that he and his wife purchased the land recently, with the specific intention of raising livestock.
Ultimately, the county commissioners agreed with what their own Planning and Zoning Commission had decided back in November — they removed the northeastern piece of land from the area of impact while leaving the city’s area of impact otherwise unchanged.
County Commissioner Don Hall said that Murtaugh’s area of impact is already “huge.” Plus, given that areas of impact are designated for city expansion in the near future, there really wasn’t a need to make Murtaugh’s bigger, he said.
“I can’t see the city of Murtaugh annexing across the street in the next 20 years maybe,” Hall said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.