TWIN FALLS — Avelardo “Lalo” Vargas practically grew up in a dairy, helping his dad milk and care for cows.
“At first I didn’t really like it,” Vargas, a Minico High School graduate, said. “Sometimes I felt I was more in his way than actually helping him.”
Over time, Vargas grew to love the work and the way it connected him to his father. When his dad — Rafael Gil Vargas — was murdered last year, those days at the dairy took on new meaning.
“A lot of the memories that I have of my dad are there at the dairy because he was always working,” he said.
The dairy business was a huge part of Vargas’ childhood. A new Chobani scholarship will help him make it a part of his future, too.
This year Chobani established a scholarship program for those with backgrounds and aspirations in the dairy industry. Magic Valley students are given preference for the scholarships, and local students received three of the four available.
Idaho Chobani Scholars will attend the University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and each will receive $20,000 over four years.
“Supporting the next generation of dairy farms is important to us,” Chobani Senior Director of Public Affairs Mark Broadhurst said. “The students will learn valuable skills that they can use to positively impact the dairy industry of the future.”
This fall, Vargas will drive from Rupert to Moscow to study agricultural systems management and agribusiness. Once he has his degree, he hopes to return to the Magic Valley and run his own dairy.
The business has been good to him and his family.
“(My dad’s) employer (Idaho Acres Dairy) has been there for my family so much,” Vargas said. “I don’t think any other industry provides that family bond like a dairy.”
Vargas doesn’t take the Chobani scholarship opportunity for granted.
“It’s a lot of money obviously, and not only that, it’s an opportunity,” he said. “It’s nice to have that support from a local company.”
This summer, Vargas is working at the same dairy he’s worked for several summers. He looks forward to staying in the business.
“It’s taught me so much and made me who I am,” he said.
