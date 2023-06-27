A Burley man was arraigned Monday in district court on charges of first-degree murder and other felonies after the death of a Jerome man last year.

Antonio Jacob Gallegos, 28, is accused of killing Carl Yager, 48, on May 18, 2022, after he and his cousin met with Yager on the premise of paying off drug debts.

Yager was involved in a large-scale drug operation on his property near 400 North and 40 East in Jerome County, documents say, and law enforcement officers found more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana in a semi-trailer next to his house.

In Gallegos’ preliminary hearing last month, Reyes Ruban Duran, 22, who at one time had also been charged with first-degree murder in the killing, testified he thought of the idea to rob Yager, and the two traveled to Yager’s house the morning of May 18 and were confronted by Yager wielding gun.

The situation de-escalated for a time, Duran said, but later a fight broke out, with Yager hitting Gallegos and then striking Duran.

Duran shot Yager in the side with a .22 handgun, he said, and Gallegos picked up Yager’s gun and shot Yager, who was taken to the hospital but died later that morning.

Duran said the two burned their clothes and Gallegos disposed of his cellphone in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Gallegos left evidence at the scene, however, including a baseball hat that was linked back to him, documents say. Text messages found on Yager’s phone also linked the pair to the crime, documents say.

Duran testified in court that he wasn’t surprised that he ended up being arrested.

Duran had his charges reduced to second-degree murder, and in May agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7, and according to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend a prison sentence of seven years fixed and eight years indeterminate.

Gallegos, in addition to murder, faces charges of destruction of evidence, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, two counts of criminal conspiracy, attempted robbery, grand theft, burglary, witness intimidation and two counts of destruction of evidence.

His next court date has yet to be determined.