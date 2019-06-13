TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Municipal Band started its 114th consecutive season of concerts at the Twin Falls City Park Band-shell last week. Due to popular demand, concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays this summer rather than the traditional 8 p.m. starting time.
Director Elizabeth Thomsen, music teacher at Canyon Ridge High School and Robert Stuart Middle School, has planned 10 concerts for the band. Each concert has a theme and features an hour’s worth of music.
The season theme is “Across the USA.” The weekly theme list follows:
- June 6 — Road Trip!
- June 13 — Marches, Medleys, Musicals, Melodies
- June 20 — Everybody Dance Now!
- June 27 — How’s the Weather?
- July 4 at CSI Fine Arts auditorium — Independence Day 2019
- July 11 — Summertime Magic
- July 18 — Childhood Favorites
- July 25 — Holidays, Not just Christmas!
- Aug. 1 — Opposite Night
- Aug. 6 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts — Best of Summer
- Aug. 8 — Best of Summer
For more information, call Ted Hadley at 208-600-3052 or email thadley@cableone.net or call Elizabeth Thomsen at 208-410-9899 or email eabmusic21@gmail.com.
