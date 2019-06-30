{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Municipal Band started its 114th consecutive season of concerts at the Twin Falls City Park band shell this summer. Due to popular demand, concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays rather than the traditional 8 p.m. starting time.

Director Elizabeth Thomsen, music teacher at Canyon Ridge High School and Robert Stuart Middle School, planned the season with the theme “Across the USA.” Each one-hour concert also has a theme, listed here:

  • July 4 at CSI Fine Arts auditorium — Independence Day 2019
  • July 11 — Summertime Magic
  • July 18 — Childhood Favorites
  • July 25 — Holidays, Not just Christmas!
  • Aug. 1 — Opposite Night
  • Aug. 6 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts — Best of Summer
  • Aug. 8 — Best of Summer

For more information, call Ted Hadley at 208-600-3052 or email thadley@cableone.net or call Elizabeth Thomsen at 208-410-9899 or email eabmusic21@gmail.com.

