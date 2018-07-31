TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Municipal Band will play a special performance Tuesday, hosted by the Magic Valley Arts Council.
The Concert on the Canyon Rim will be at 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts outdoor plaza, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
Also, the band's season finale will be at 8 p.m. Thursday in City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
Bring lawn chairs, snacks and friends to enjoy the music of the city band.
For more information, call Ted at 208-600-3052.
