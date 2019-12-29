TWIN FALLS — Multiple slide-offs have been reported Sunday afternoon on Interstate 84 between Burley and Twin Falls.
Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center dispatchers reported five slide-offs between 4-5 p.m., while an Idaho State Police dispatcher said the Jerome office also had received multiple reports, most of them non-injury.
Idaho State Police is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that caused partial blockage westbound I-84 at milepost 225, east of Burley. ISP released a statement at 5:15 p.m. that all lanes had been cleared.
