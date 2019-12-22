{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

DECLO — Multiple injuries were reported after a Sunday morning crash on State Highway 25 north of Declo.

According to the Idaho State Police, Walter L. Oliphant, 72, of Meridian, was driving a 2010 Chevy Equinox at about 10:49 a.m. when he exited milepost 216 of Interstate 84. 

Oliphant proceeded across SH-25, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. A pickup driven northbound on Highway 25 by Carissa N. Toner, 22, of Heyburn struck Oliphant's vehicle, which came to rest on its side.

Oliphant and his passenger, Denise A. Oliphant, 72, of Meridian was transported via ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Toner and her passengers, Janie F. Toner, 18, and Lourdes O. Raybal, 22, both of Heyburn, were transported via ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

Walter and Denise Oliphant along with Carissa Toner and Lourdes Rayball were wearing seatbelts. Janie Toner was not wearing a seatbelt.

The lanes of SH-25 and the westbound exit 216 off-ramp of I-84 were blocked for approximately one hour.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted by Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Declo Fire, Declo QRU and Search and Rescue Extrication.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments