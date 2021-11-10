 Skip to main content
breaking

Multiple injuries reported after cattle truck hits SUV in Burley

Cassia County Sheriff's Office stock

A Cassia County Sheriff’s deputy.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE

BURLEY — A semi hauling a cattle trailer failed to stop at a traffic light Wednesday and hit an SUV, injuring multiple people, police said.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash at Bedke Boulevard and West Main Street in Burley.

Deputies determined that the semi, driven by a 21-year-old Twin Falls man, was going West on Main Street when it went through the traffic signal and hit a Honda Pilot that was southbound on Bedke Boulevard.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital to be treated, the sheriff’s office said.

