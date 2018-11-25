Try 3 months for $3
BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating multiple crashes Sunday night on eastbound Interstate 84 between mileposts 216-218, near the Snake River Bridge in Cassia County.

The Idaho Transportation Department is no longer diverting traffic.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

