breaking top story

Multi-vehicle crash south of town closes U.S. Highway 93 near the airport

Idaho State Police web stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Sheriff's deputies closed U.S. Highway 93 south of town Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Idaho State Police are also investigating the incident. 

Several trucks are blocking the roadway near milepost 36, according to a Facebook post by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are advised to avoid the scene and find alternative routes as emergency crews respond, the post said. 

A cold front passing through the Magic Valley led to high winds and snow, the National Weather Service in Boise said. The Twin Falls Airport reported wind gusts up to 62 mph.

The highway could be closed for four or five hours, the sheriff's office post said.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

